My little old man by craftymeg
My little old man

This is Charlie Brown he’s my little old man, bless him. We are taking him to the vets tomorrow as he’s not himself. He had a stroke or some sort of brain seizure 2 months ago and was given a strong steroid injection which seemed to help and he gradually got better but yesterday he seemed to be a little worse so we go with baited breath tomorrow as there is not a lot that is possible to help him because of his age, he is 17 this month.
