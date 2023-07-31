My little old man

This is Charlie Brown he’s my little old man, bless him. We are taking him to the vets tomorrow as he’s not himself. He had a stroke or some sort of brain seizure 2 months ago and was given a strong steroid injection which seemed to help and he gradually got better but yesterday he seemed to be a little worse so we go with baited breath tomorrow as there is not a lot that is possible to help him because of his age, he is 17 this month.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.