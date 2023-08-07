Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
Finch
A lonesome finch looking for food which wasn’t there. It’s such a shame but all the bird feeders have disappeared, I’m sure there is a good reason but I do miss the birds.
Bit better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
4
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3863
photos
165
followers
71
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 10
chaffinch-summer-bird-august
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful detail on his feathers
August 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot ..fav
August 7th, 2023
Barb
ace
Wow! How colorful! Much different than our finches...
August 7th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
He's a little cutie..
August 7th, 2023
