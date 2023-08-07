Previous
Finch by craftymeg
Photo 577

Finch

A lonesome finch looking for food which wasn’t there. It’s such a shame but all the bird feeders have disappeared, I’m sure there is a good reason but I do miss the birds.
Bit better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beautiful detail on his feathers
August 7th, 2023  
A lovely shot ..fav
August 7th, 2023  
Wow! How colorful! Much different than our finches...
August 7th, 2023  
He's a little cutie..
August 7th, 2023  
