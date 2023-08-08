Previous
Beautiful again by craftymeg
Beautiful again

Japanese Anemones, I always love this time of year when they bloom. We have white ones too but they flower a little later, they always give a good show these are just the first flowers.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th August 2023

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dianne
They are such delicate flowers. Nice pov.
August 8th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
Very pretty....ours are just beginning to appear!
August 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
These are lovely, I seem to have lost my pink one.
August 8th, 2023  
JackieR
Very very pretty
August 8th, 2023  
