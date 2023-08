Sleddale from Percy Cross Rigg

Just look at the purple heather, no sun, grey skies but still so beautiful. It’s not quite fully out but it’s nearly there another week should see it at its best. It’s a bumper year, it’s in flower everywhere, no bare patches. This view was from Percy Cross Rigg, glorious and the honey perfume on the breeze was lovely, I bet there will be some nice heather honey in the village shops this year.

