Over the wall

Another view of the heather, this time it’s Commondale. Everywhere is looking like a patchwork quilt with greenery and heather, the moorland is alive with colour, it’s such a shame it doesn’t last long. It does colour to russets and gold when all the bracken turns next month then it settles into its beautiful bleak autumn colours.

