Across the heather to Castleton
The view was so pretty, the heather and the ridge of houses which is Castleton the moortop village.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific layers and depth.
August 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
A beautiful view from that foreground.
August 18th, 2023
