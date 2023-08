Shawn

A moorland ewe just growing her coat back, by the looks of her she is a last years lamb. She is grazing between the flowering Heather and sedge grasses which grow all over the moor top. We stopped and took in the wonderful heather honey perfume drifting in the wind this afternoon, it was still cloudy and quite cool at 17c but at least it wasn’t raining.

