Trotting by craftymeg
Photo 623

Trotting

It was lovely to see this trotting partnership on the beach. They went at a whippet pace and I managed to catch the wonderful leg action as they went passed. The beach is an ideal place when it is quiet for this sort of training and the horse gets to have a splash in the sea when exercise is over. I hadn’t realized but I caught the action with the horse having all 4 feet off the ground!!
Nice on black

22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture it’s like he’s flying. Wonderful beach
Really fab to see - 🤩
September 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
We are going to the fair next week and they have harness racing like this. It is great to watch.
September 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful action shot. The horse seems totally up in the air!
September 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely action image so nice to watch too
September 22nd, 2023  
