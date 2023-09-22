Trotting

It was lovely to see this trotting partnership on the beach. They went at a whippet pace and I managed to catch the wonderful leg action as they went passed. The beach is an ideal place when it is quiet for this sort of training and the horse gets to have a splash in the sea when exercise is over. I hadn’t realized but I caught the action with the horse having all 4 feet off the ground!!

Nice on black



