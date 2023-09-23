Previous
Rainbow by craftymeg
Photo 624

Rainbow

Last night after the rain a lovely rainbow appeared , I had to be quick as it had faded by the time I took this it only lasted a few minutes. This is taken from our front door.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca ace
I do love a rainbow 🌈
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rainbow!
September 23rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Magical
September 23rd, 2023  
