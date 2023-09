Juvenile Herring Gull

A lonesome gull, stood on the sea wall, judging by its head it looks like a juvenile just coming into its adult plumage. They are left in crèches when they are fledged and wait for the adults to come back and feed them but I guess there is a time that it all stops but they still hang around in the hopes of a feed!

Better on black



