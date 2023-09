Housewarming

A favourite place of our son is the Lake District, he used to live and work there. This is a housewarming gift for him and his partner who have just moved into their own place. It’s the bridge house at Ambleside in the lakes, it’s a copy on canvas of the one I sketched a month or two ago. I think it will be welcomed as a happy reminder.

