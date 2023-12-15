Previous
The sea was very angry yesterday, there were a few brave souls on the pier but it was not somewhere I would want to be in this weather!!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca ace
Fabulous! Are you feeling better now?
December 15th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Great shot - love sll those shades of blue
December 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning shot of that angry sea! - I do not think I would venture on the pier either !! fav
December 15th, 2023  
haskar ace
Entering the pier in such conditions is not courage but a lack of imagination and prudence. I love these rough seas.
December 15th, 2023  
