Redcar by craftymeg
Redcar

The seafront at Redcar the other day, the vertical pier was lit up with a rotating light display. It looked nice in the gathering gloom.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture and composition ! fav !
December 16th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Cool capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, a great night capture!
December 16th, 2023  
