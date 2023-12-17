Previous
Raging by craftymeg
Photo 709

Raging

Another of the angry sea the other day, this was taken at high tide on Saltburn seafront. The weather was churning up the sea, it’s been a while since I’ve seen it this angry!
17th December 2023

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So angry and a great pov !
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
December 17th, 2023  
Michelle
Such force in the water, lovely capture
December 17th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, fabulous capture.
December 17th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great capture of the wave action. Fav 😊
December 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Painterly shot
December 17th, 2023  
