Previous
Next
Queen Anne’s Lace by craftymeg
46 / 365

Queen Anne’s Lace

From beneath this Queen Anne’s lace was in a bouquet from my daughters, it’s so delicate and I liked it from this angle.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , from this POV reminds me of a peacock's tail ( A green peacock !! ) FAV
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise