Previous
Next
46 / 365
Queen Anne’s Lace
From beneath this Queen Anne’s lace was in a bouquet from my daughters, it’s so delicate and I liked it from this angle.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2601
photos
160
followers
82
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd February 2020 2:38pm
queen-anne’s-lace-cut-flower-delicate-floral
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , from this POV reminds me of a peacock's tail ( A green peacock !! ) FAV
February 23rd, 2020
