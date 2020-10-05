Sign up
Previous
Next
271 / 365
Estuary
A view across the harbour and estuary of the river Tees Taken last week.
Better on black.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2826
photos
158
followers
78
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th September 2020 2:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
estuary-river-tees-boats-harbour-paddyshole-autumn
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture.
October 5th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Lovely and even better on black Fav
October 5th, 2020
