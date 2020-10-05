Previous
Estuary by craftymeg
Estuary

A view across the harbour and estuary of the river Tees Taken last week.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture.
October 5th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Lovely and even better on black Fav
October 5th, 2020  
