Previous
Next
Keeping busy by craftymeg
13 / 365

Keeping busy

Yet another project, I’ve recently re-discovered my love of crochet, I am self taught and haven’t picked a hook up for many years. I have found a new spin on crochet bags and have not been able to stop making them, this is my 5th bag, this time for my daughters birthday. The only downside is the material you need to make them, it can be quite expensive! This one is made with macrame cord so quite cost effective. I will post the finished bag when I finish.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
makes me want to learn how to knit
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise