Keeping busy

Yet another project, I’ve recently re-discovered my love of crochet, I am self taught and haven’t picked a hook up for many years. I have found a new spin on crochet bags and have not been able to stop making them, this is my 5th bag, this time for my daughters birthday. The only downside is the material you need to make them, it can be quite expensive! This one is made with macrame cord so quite cost effective. I will post the finished bag when I finish.

Better on black



