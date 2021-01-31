Sign up
Previous
Next
24 / 365
Snowdrops
Ours are not open yet but I sketched these for a friend, this is the card I made with it for her.
Nicer on black
Another day of not going out, the temp has been just 3 c all day so not very nice to go out with ice around, no sunshine, it would be so much nicer if it showed its face!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
7
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2944
photos
173
followers
79
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
10
7
4
YEAR 9
handmade-sketch-snowdrops-card-craft
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! and beautifully presented ! fav
January 31st, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
Love the lettering and embossing. Very nice!
January 31st, 2021
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
January 31st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How beautiful!
January 31st, 2021
Judith Johnson
What a stunning card, and so beautifully framed
January 31st, 2021
