Snowdrops

Ours are not open yet but I sketched these for a friend, this is the card I made with it for her.

Nicer on black



Another day of not going out, the temp has been just 3 c all day so not very nice to go out with ice around, no sunshine, it would be so much nicer if it showed its face!



