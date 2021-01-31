Previous
Next
Snowdrops by craftymeg
24 / 365

Snowdrops

Ours are not open yet but I sketched these for a friend, this is the card I made with it for her.
Nicer on black

Another day of not going out, the temp has been just 3 c all day so not very nice to go out with ice around, no sunshine, it would be so much nicer if it showed its face!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! and beautifully presented ! fav
January 31st, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
January 31st, 2021  
KV ace
Love the lettering and embossing. Very nice!
January 31st, 2021  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
January 31st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How beautiful!
January 31st, 2021  
Judith Johnson
What a stunning card, and so beautifully framed
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise