Previous
Next
25 / 365
Battersby Bank
A back catalogue photo this time taken in October of the base of the bank which heads on up and over the moor top.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2945
photos
173
followers
79
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 9
Tags
battersby-bank-kildale-north-yorkshire
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful country scene! I know I've seen those cliffs in some movie at some time.
February 1st, 2021
