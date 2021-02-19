Sign up
The Mere
Another from the other day taken by my daughter. The snow is falling and the Mere was peaceful, this is where she exercises and takes the odd photo.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
lake-snow-park-winter-february
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Simply beautiful!
February 19th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ah yes, this does look so beautifully peaceful
February 19th, 2021
