Previous
Next
The Mere by craftymeg
44 / 365

The Mere

Another from the other day taken by my daughter. The snow is falling and the Mere was peaceful, this is where she exercises and takes the odd photo.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply beautiful!
February 19th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah yes, this does look so beautifully peaceful
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise