Previous
Next
Ormesby Bank by craftymeg
45 / 365

Ormesby Bank

Taken the other day, going down the bank that leads into Middlesbrough, we had go to the garage. It was an exciting trip!! As you can see we don’t get out much nowadays !!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Haha - I feel your excitement! We have been to take the grandchildren some treats and books this weekend, standing in the garden of course, but so nice to have somewhere to go! I like your view too
February 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah , getting out to go anywhere is a treat at the moment ! Love the scenic view !
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise