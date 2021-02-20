Sign up
Ormesby Bank
Taken the other day, going down the bank that leads into Middlesbrough, we had go to the garage. It was an exciting trip!! As you can see we don’t get out much nowadays !!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Lynda McG
ace
Haha - I feel your excitement! We have been to take the grandchildren some treats and books this weekend, standing in the garden of course, but so nice to have somewhere to go! I like your view too
February 20th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ah , getting out to go anywhere is a treat at the moment ! Love the scenic view !
February 20th, 2021
