The other side of Roseberry Topping

Hubby took a walk of 9 miles today with a friend, he brought me a couple of photos back. This one was taken as they trecked past the summit on the way to Captain Cooks monument. It was busy the weather fine and lovely winter sunshine. He said it was an enjoyable hike.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome