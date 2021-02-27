Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Snow moon
Not sure why it’s called that but got this clear shot last night.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
4
5
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2972
photos
172
followers
79
following
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Tags
snow-moon-february26th-winter
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh fantastic moon shot, it's been a real beauty hasn't it!
February 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous moon shot!
February 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic moon shot
February 27th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Well done on such a lovely snow moon
February 27th, 2021
