Previous
Next
South Bay by craftymeg
55 / 365

South Bay

Taken last week by my daughter on her daily walk. A view of the South Bay as it rounds the headland into the north bay. A bit of a grey day but loved the scenery.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise