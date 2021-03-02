Sign up
South Bay
Taken last week by my daughter on her daily walk. A view of the South Bay as it rounds the headland into the north bay. A bit of a grey day but loved the scenery.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2975
photos
172
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
YEAR 9
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd February 2021 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
headland
,
south-bay-scarborough-boat
,
seaview-
