152 / 365
Poppy time
I love these yellow poppies against the colour of our fence. It’s that time of year again when we get these dainty poppies popping up all over the garden where they have seeded.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3072
photos
182
followers
80
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow-poppy-summer-june-perennial
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Simply beautiful!
June 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely agains the old wood
June 7th, 2021
Catherine P
Lovely vivid colours
June 7th, 2021
