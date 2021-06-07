Previous
Poppy time by craftymeg
Poppy time

I love these yellow poppies against the colour of our fence. It’s that time of year again when we get these dainty poppies popping up all over the garden where they have seeded.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply beautiful!
June 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely agains the old wood
June 7th, 2021  
Catherine P
Lovely vivid colours
June 7th, 2021  
