153 / 365
Allium and Californian Poppies
Just in bud the promise of lovely blousey peach poppies but in the meantime the purple Allium is looking nice and doing a good job!!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3073
photos
182
followers
80
following
Tags
allium-californian-poppies-summer-purple-june
