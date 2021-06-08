Previous
Next
Allium and Californian Poppies by craftymeg
153 / 365

Allium and Californian Poppies

Just in bud the promise of lovely blousey peach poppies but in the meantime the purple Allium is looking nice and doing a good job!!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise