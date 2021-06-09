Previous
Fields of barley by craftymeg
154 / 365

Fields of barley

A view of Roseberry topping across a field of rippling barley, everything is so green at the moment, the sun has yet to work its magic.
Nice on black

9th June 2021

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
marlboromaam (Mags)
So beautiful and lush!
June 9th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
June 9th, 2021  
Corinne C
Such a wonderful picture! The layers of green are fascinating!
June 9th, 2021  
Lin
Beautiful shades of green!
June 9th, 2021  
Krista Marson
feels zen
June 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful scenery with its many shades of green ! fav
June 9th, 2021  
