Fields of barley
A view of Roseberry topping across a field of rippling barley, everything is so green at the moment, the sun has yet to work its magic.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
6
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
3074
photos
183
followers
80
following
42% complete
Tags
summer
,
barley-roseberry-topping-june-
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So beautiful and lush!
June 9th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 9th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Such a wonderful picture! The layers of green are fascinating!
June 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful shades of green!
June 9th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
feels zen
June 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenery with its many shades of green ! fav
June 9th, 2021
