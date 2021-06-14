Moorland stream

A moorland stream that meanders through the heather and heathland on the North York Moors.



The bushes that are brown are gorse that flowers yellow more or less year round. The winter has really knocked the variety badly, what you see is mostly dead. We find it survived better in sheltered areas and we hope it regains its hold again in the next year or so. It shows what a cold winter on the moors we have had, it had just recovered after being knocked back in the same way 5 years ago.

