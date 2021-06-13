Previous
Californian by craftymeg
Californian

Our big blousey Californian poppies are in flower again, my late dads favourite colour of the variety. They are gorgeous and colourful but need help to keep upright!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
amyK
A gorgeous color
June 13th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Gorgeous
June 13th, 2021  
Diana
Lovely shot of these beauties.
June 13th, 2021  
Evgenia
Excellent color combination, very gentle and soft
June 13th, 2021  
