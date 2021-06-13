Sign up
Discuss
Californian
Our big blousey Californian poppies are in flower again, my late dads favourite colour of the variety. They are gorgeous and colourful but need help to keep upright!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
californian-peach-poppies-summer-june-perennial
amyK
A gorgeous color
June 13th, 2021
Joan Robillard
Gorgeous
June 13th, 2021
Diana
Lovely shot of these beauties.
June 13th, 2021
Evgenia
Excellent color combination, very gentle and soft
June 13th, 2021
