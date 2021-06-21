Previous
Peach and blue by craftymeg
166 / 365

Peach and blue

Our poppies are still in flower and the back drop is perennial Geraniums the combination is very colourful.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca ace
What a lovely colour combo ❤️
June 21st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful colors and capture!
June 21st, 2021  
Diana ace
How beautiful, love the colour combination.
June 21st, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Lovely colors
June 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very pretty !
June 21st, 2021  
Mallory ace
Love the colors!
June 21st, 2021  
carol white ace
Very pretty colours and composition.Fav😊
June 21st, 2021  
