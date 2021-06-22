Previous
Seafront by craftymeg
167 / 365

Seafront

It was not too warm but the sun was nice this was the view on the seafront last week. I liked the black bollards and the way they framed the shot.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful! Happy to see folks out and about in this colorful scenery.
June 22nd, 2021  
