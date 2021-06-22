Sign up
Seafront
It was not too warm but the sun was nice this was the view on the seafront last week. I liked the black bollards and the way they framed the shot.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful! Happy to see folks out and about in this colorful scenery.
June 22nd, 2021
