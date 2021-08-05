Sign up
211 / 365
Between the wires
He was busy chomping on grass between the barbed wire. It was amazing he managed without injury. There was no sunshine today but temps were 20C over the moor top.
Nice on black
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3131
photos
181
followers
79
following
Tags
horse-summer-barbed-wire-summer
Milanie
ace
Like the close-up view
August 5th, 2021
