Pink by craftymeg
210 / 365

Pink

Taken the other day, in our neighbours garden, this pretty summer border plant, I think it’s Achillea is mixed between all the orange yellows and pinks of a very colourful border.
It’s nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Pat Thacker

I like the side on view you've taken. Such pretty flowers, fav.
August 4th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Lovely view of this pink flowered plant.
August 4th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
very pretty
fav
August 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just gorgeous!
August 4th, 2021  
