Previous
Next
Another card order by craftymeg
314 / 365

Another card order

This time for someone and her much loved dog. The card was just what my friend had ordered so she went away very happy.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
What a super card, with lots of happy memories. I did something similar for our daughter's 40th last year with some photos from the achives.
November 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise