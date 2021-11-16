Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
314 / 365
Another card order
This time for someone and her much loved dog. The card was just what my friend had ordered so she went away very happy.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3234
photos
176
followers
77
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card-handmade
,
-craft-card-birthday-november
Judith Johnson
What a super card, with lots of happy memories. I did something similar for our daughter's 40th last year with some photos from the achives.
November 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close