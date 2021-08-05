Previous
Next
Cat among the Pigeons...... by cutekitty
218 / 365

Cat among the Pigeons......

.....oh no wait........they not be pigeons........they be Owls.......our little cat Ruby resting comfortably with her friends.......Thank you for FAVS and comments on yesterdays pic......on the TP and PP again !!!!!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Whoaaaa!!!!!!!!! Loook at those owls!!!! Aren;t they so LOVELY!!!!!
August 5th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
@monikozi haha....thank you. I have a 'bit' of an owl obsession and very often my family and friends buy me 'owl' presents.......
August 5th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
That makes us sisters-in-owl... if I may. I am a 'little' obsessed with owls, too.
But to be honest, I don't have any so big owl.. I have pillows, but not in the shape. Maybe I should make myself one.
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise