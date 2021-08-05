Sign up
218 / 365
Cat among the Pigeons......
.....oh no wait........they not be pigeons........they be Owls.......our little cat Ruby resting comfortably with her friends.......Thank you for FAVS and comments on yesterdays pic......on the TP and PP again !!!!!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
218
photos
57
followers
69
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
5th August 2020 11:27am
Tags
bed
,
face
,
cat
,
owl
,
asleep
,
cushions
,
tortie
moni kozi
ace
Whoaaaa!!!!!!!!! Loook at those owls!!!! Aren;t they so LOVELY!!!!!
August 5th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
@monikozi
haha....thank you. I have a 'bit' of an owl obsession and very often my family and friends buy me 'owl' presents.......
August 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
That makes us sisters-in-owl... if I may. I am a 'little' obsessed with owls, too.
But to be honest, I don't have any so big owl.. I have pillows, but not in the shape. Maybe I should make myself one.
August 5th, 2021
But to be honest, I don't have any so big owl.. I have pillows, but not in the shape. Maybe I should make myself one.