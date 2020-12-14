Previous
Petrified Tooth by cwbill
Petrified Tooth

Another grey December day in Ohio so I started looking around the house for subject matter. This shark tooth was given to my wife by her Grandfather.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Bill

@cwbill
Corinne C ace
Very interesting. Is it gold plated?
December 15th, 2020  
