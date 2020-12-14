Sign up
Petrified Tooth
Another grey December day in Ohio so I started looking around the house for subject matter. This shark tooth was given to my wife by her Grandfather.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th December 2020 8:57pm
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
Very interesting. Is it gold plated?
December 15th, 2020
