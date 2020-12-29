Previous
One Lonely Feather by cwbill
48 / 365

One Lonely Feather

Today I found a feather laying on our patio. Not sure what species it is from. Have always loved the details in feathers. I tried shooting this on my preferred black background, but decided the white works better.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Bill

@cwbill
Photo Details

Lin ace
Great details!
December 30th, 2020  
