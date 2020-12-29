Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
48 / 365
One Lonely Feather
Today I found a feather laying on our patio. Not sure what species it is from. Have always loved the details in feathers. I tried shooting this on my preferred black background, but decided the white works better.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
48
photos
14
followers
17
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th December 2020 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Great details!
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close