60 / 365
Anyone Need a Dump
This old dump truck sits in this field just down the road from my house. They have no trespassing signs all over so I settled with a shot from the road. Love the patina on old vehicles.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th January 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Roger Waterhouse
ace
I also love old vehicles like this! Great capture.
January 11th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
Interesting find, stories to tell if it could talk.
January 11th, 2021
