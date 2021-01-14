Sign up
64 / 365
The Old Bell Tower
This is the bell tower of an abandoned 1 room Amish school in Holmes County Ohio.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
