Previous
Next
The Old Bell Tower by cwbill
64 / 365

The Old Bell Tower

This is the bell tower of an abandoned 1 room Amish school in Holmes County Ohio.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise