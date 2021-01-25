Previous
Next
Look This Way by cwbill
75 / 365

Look This Way

Today's shot is of the Balled Eagle couple who nest about 7 miles from our house. We don't see them beside each other very often and rarely close to the road. They should be laying eggs soon then the fun and work begins.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jay Holm ace
Two of a kind. Nice capture :)
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise