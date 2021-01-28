Sign up
A Look Into the Past
This is one of the locks which is located in Lockville Ohio. This was part of the Ohio and Erie canal. They used these locks to change elevation in the canals. This is now a community park.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
