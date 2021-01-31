Previous
Double Eagle by cwbill
81 / 365

Double Eagle

I found these two juvenile Bald Eagles on the ice of a lake. I assume there must have been a fish frozen in the ice which both were interested in. The ice was very smooth which allowed some reflections.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
