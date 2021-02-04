Previous
Papa Cardinal by cwbill
85 / 365

Papa Cardinal

Can't believe how many other birds are hanging around the owl box now that the Eastern Screech is staying in it. This male cardinal made me refocus my attention. Such a beautiful bird.
4th February 2021

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
23% complete

Photo Details

Lin ace
Gorgeous details - Fav.
February 5th, 2021  
Jay Holm ace
Really good capture.
February 5th, 2021  
