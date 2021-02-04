Sign up
Papa Cardinal
Can't believe how many other birds are hanging around the owl box now that the Eastern Screech is staying in it. This male cardinal made me refocus my attention. Such a beautiful bird.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
2
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd February 2021 4:44pm
Lin
ace
Gorgeous details - Fav.
February 5th, 2021
Jay Holm
ace
Really good capture.
February 5th, 2021
