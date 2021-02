Mourning Dove

We have a faithful group of Mourning Doves who visit us every day. My wife is a wildlife rehabber who volunteers at our local rehab center. Because of the pandemic they couldn't have the volunteers come to the center so there was a great need for volunteers to raise babies of all different species until they could be reintroduced back into the wild. She raised many of these doves, sometimes from 1 day old. They like to come back and visit her.