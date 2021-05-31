Sign up
202 / 365
I'll Do Anything For a Berry
The service berry trees are full of fruit and the Cedar Waxwings are in heaven. I hope to get back to the park and get some more shots of them before the fruit is gone.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
202
photos
42
followers
57
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st May 2021 2:34pm
Rick
ace
Great shot.
June 1st, 2021
