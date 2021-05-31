Previous
I'll Do Anything For a Berry by cwbill
202 / 365

I'll Do Anything For a Berry

The service berry trees are full of fruit and the Cedar Waxwings are in heaven. I hope to get back to the park and get some more shots of them before the fruit is gone.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
June 1st, 2021  
