Unlucky Tom by cwbill
203 / 365

Unlucky Tom

This tom worked so hard to impress that little hen, but it didn't work. She eventually ran off with another Tom. This was taken during my trip to Arizona last month. Didn't have time to shoot today so I processed a photo from that trip.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Bill

summerfield ace
impressive, all those feathers, and still she's not sold to it. fabulous shot, bill. aces!
June 2nd, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Too bad for Mr Turkey. That was such a spread of feathers.
June 2nd, 2021  
