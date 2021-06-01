Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
203 / 365
Unlucky Tom
This tom worked so hard to impress that little hen, but it didn't work. She eventually ran off with another Tom. This was taken during my trip to Arizona last month. Didn't have time to shoot today so I processed a photo from that trip.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
203
photos
42
followers
57
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th April 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
impressive, all those feathers, and still she's not sold to it. fabulous shot, bill. aces!
June 2nd, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Too bad for Mr Turkey. That was such a spread of feathers.
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close