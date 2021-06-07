Previous
Just A Moth by cwbill
Just A Moth

This beautifully detailed moth was on my garage door. It sat there real nice and still so I could use my tripod to get the shot.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
amyK ace
Wow, looks like a mosaic
June 8th, 2021  
summerfield ace
wow! look at those details you captured! holy cow! aces!
June 8th, 2021  
