Noisy Blackbird by cwbill
210 / 365

Noisy Blackbird

I shot this Red-winged Blackbird today as he was squawking.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
sheri
Nice capture mid-song.
June 9th, 2021  
summerfield ace
they're always very noisy. 🤣 aces!
June 9th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice shot
June 9th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Great capture, looks noisy:)
June 9th, 2021  
