Yellow on Yellow by cwbill
214 / 365

Yellow on Yellow

I used another shot I took in Arizona way back in April. I don't have an ID on this flower. I liked the yellow flowers on the yellow background. Wonder what you guys think.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Bill

I began this project on November 10.
