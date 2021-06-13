Previous
Showy Emerald Moth by cwbill
215 / 365

Showy Emerald Moth

My wife keeps finding cool moths to photograph. When trying to identify this moth, I realized that there is almost an unlimited number of different moths which may be coming your way.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Bill

Babs ace
So pretty, never seen a moth like this before, it looks like a leaf.
June 14th, 2021  
kali ace
wow
June 14th, 2021  
Rick ace
Wow, that's definitely a new one to me also. Could really hide in the bushes. Great shot.
June 14th, 2021  
